USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.88 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. USD Coin has a market cap of $33.77 billion and approximately $3.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010174 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,784,894,256 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

