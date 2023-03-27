USDD (USDD) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003660 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $717.20 million and $15.99 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

