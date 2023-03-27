Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

