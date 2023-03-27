Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $12,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:KOCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.32. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

