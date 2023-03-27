Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 543,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,824. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

