Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 4,788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,087. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

