Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $3,605,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

