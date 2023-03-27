Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BFEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

