VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. 7,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 222,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

