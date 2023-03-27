Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s 3rd Largest Position

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.16. 131,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,507. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

