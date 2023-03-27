Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Venus Concept Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 656,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,503. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

