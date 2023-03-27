Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.09.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

