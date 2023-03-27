Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 5.9%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.04. 1,153,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,886,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

