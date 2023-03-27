VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 2,792.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

