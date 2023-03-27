VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,341,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CFO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.28. 30,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

