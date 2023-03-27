Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the February 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 487,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,540. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
