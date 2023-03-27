Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the February 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 487,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,540. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

