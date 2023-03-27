Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.64. 166,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 680,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 604.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 173,072 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 297,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Vista Energy Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.