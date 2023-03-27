Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Buys $120,250.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.20. 4,108,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vistra

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vistra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

