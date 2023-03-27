Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £6,000,000 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 993 ($12.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 768.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 768.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,702.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vistry Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.12) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 796.50 ($9.78).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

