Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

