Warburg Research Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

ETR KBX opened at €59.02 ($63.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 1-year high of €74.40 ($80.00).

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

