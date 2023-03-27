Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

