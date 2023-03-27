Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.