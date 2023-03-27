WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

