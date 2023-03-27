WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
NYSE WEC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
See Also
