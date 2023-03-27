Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $88.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

