Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $33.05

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.05, but opened at $35.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 2,518,553 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

