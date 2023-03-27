William Blair Upgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to “Outperform”

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PSN traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.