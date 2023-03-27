WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 12,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.