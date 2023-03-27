WP Advisors LLC Buys 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,206. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

