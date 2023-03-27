WP Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,461. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.