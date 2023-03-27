WT Wealth Management Has $293,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $335.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,149. The company has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

