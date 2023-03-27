WT Wealth Management Sells 446 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.2 %

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

Shares of GS traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

