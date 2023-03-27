XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,682,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

