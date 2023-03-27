XRP Hits Market Cap of $24.43 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $24.43 billion and $1.99 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00332792 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.55 or 0.26030714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009745 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,077,687 coins and its circulating supply is 51,402,267,340 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

