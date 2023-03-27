ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $577,588.97 and approximately $35.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

