Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $408.44 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,337,342,260 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

