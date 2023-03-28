10,800 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 9,249,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,717,098. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

