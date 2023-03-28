1,104 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.08. 47,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.