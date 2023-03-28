11,634 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. 1,654,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

