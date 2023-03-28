30,507 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,924. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.