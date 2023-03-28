360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $19.09. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 166,122 shares traded.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

360 DigiTech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,862,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.