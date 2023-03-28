36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.
36Kr Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr
An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 36Kr (KRKR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.