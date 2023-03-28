36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

36Kr Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 36Kr

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

