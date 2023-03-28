3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group Trading Down 0.5 %

3i Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,243. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGOPY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.04) to GBX 2,075 ($25.49) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

