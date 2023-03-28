45,876 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 591,484 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.