4,873 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

