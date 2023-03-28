5,014 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. 73,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.