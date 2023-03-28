6,916,031 Shares in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,916,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,000. Terran Orbital makes up approximately 5.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,545.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,160. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.