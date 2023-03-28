6,916,031 Shares in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,916,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,000. Terran Orbital makes up approximately 5.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
