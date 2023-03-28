80,000 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. FARO Technologies accounts for 3.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

About FARO Technologies

NASDAQ FARO opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.