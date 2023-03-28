9,324 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in InMode by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in InMode by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

InMode Price Performance

InMode Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 446,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

