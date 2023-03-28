AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.48

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 89532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 469,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 6,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 268,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AAON by 19,788.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

